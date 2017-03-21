Building a 1980 Malibu Capable of 9’s for $2K

Can you build a vehicle capable of running 9’s for only $2,000? Dario from Infamous Automotive is going to find out. His glorious plan starts with a busted but running 1980 Malibu for $200. The Malibu’s 305 ci V8 will be replaced with a 6.0 L LSx he purchased for $226 ($236 with starter) out of a junkyard on half-price day. The engine will be upgraded with a reground LS1 camshaft for $165 and a 7875 turbocharger for $250. Dario is keeping track of every single penny spent on this project including the small stuff like an oil filter.

Source: The House of Boost via Sloppy Mechanics