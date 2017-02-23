Jetsprint Boat Powered by a Twin-Turbo VK56 V8

This is Graeme Hill’s Jetsprint boat called “Liquid Gold” that competes in the Superboat Class of New Zealand Jetsprint Association. In this class there are no engine restrictions and everything goes to get the most power. Graeme chose to go with a twin-turbo and methanol injected Nissan VK56 V8 built by Hartley Engines. The only components on this engine that are stock are the engine block and tappet covers. The heads are factory heads but with a lot of work. Everything else on this engine is completely custom. All that billet work comes with a high price but also a high power output. This engine produces 1,200 horsepower. All that power goes through a Scott 8.75″ waterjet.

Source: Hartley Engines and Speed Academy