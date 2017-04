This VW Golf Mk1 is driven by Italian Egidio Pisano in European hill climb races. The factory engine was replaced with an Audi 2.0 L 16v inline-four. This engine was developed for Audi A4 racing in British Touring Car Championship and Super Tourenwagen Cup. The version in Egidio’s Golf produces 307 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 260 Nm (191.74 lb-ft) at 7,500 rpm. The engine is connected to a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission and controlled via paddle shifters.

Source: Team Pisano VW Racing