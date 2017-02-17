LSx Based 14.0 L V16

Sixteen Power debuted their 14.0 L V16 engine at the Miami Boat Show 2017. The engine is based on the GM LSx platform and is essentially two 7.0 L LS7 V8 mated together in a single block. It retains a 4.125-inch bore and 4.000-inch stroke and will accept aftermarket LSx heads and intake manifolds. The engine will be offered in 900 HP, 1200 HP and 1400 HP naturally aspirated versions and 1,600 HP supercharged and 2,000 HP quad-turbo versions coming. Sixteen Power designed the engine for boats but I have to believe someone with deep pockets is already dreaming about installing one of these in their vehicle.

Full Stats:

Block:

custom single-piece cast A356-T6 aluminum block

10 main bearings

Crank:

Billet single piece manufacturing with big-block Chevy mains for increased journal overlap and stiffness

Camshaft:

Billet single piece 3-bolt with full length gun drill

nine camshaft bearings

Heads:

Production or aftermarket LSx Gen 4 or LTx Gen 5 cylinder heads

Intake:

Production or aftermarket intakes

XVI Power marine intake under development

Oiling:

6-stage dry-sump system

5 scavenge sections including one dedicated to the top-end

Cooling:

Two stage sea pumps; 120 GPM raw water

Twin circulating pump; 150 GPM of coolant flow

Two engine coolant heat exchangers

Transmission cooler

Twin oil coolers

Power steering fluid cooler

Fuel cooler

Electronics:

Fuel injected

Twin drive-by-wire throttle bodies

even-fire combustion pattern

Power outputs:

900 HP naturally aspirated

1200 HP naturally aspirated

1400 HP naturally aspirated

1600 HP supercharged

2000 HP quad-turbo

Source: Sixteen Power FB page and Engine Labs