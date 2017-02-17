LSx Based 14.0 L V16

Sixteen Power debuted their 14.0 L V16 engine at the Miami Boat Show 2017. The engine is based on the GM LSx platform and is essentially two 7.0 L LS7 V8 mated together in a single block. It retains a 4.125-inch bore and 4.000-inch stroke and will accept aftermarket LSx heads and intake manifolds. The engine will be offered in 900 HP, 1200 HP and 1400 HP naturally aspirated versions and 1,600 HP supercharged and 2,000 HP quad-turbo versions coming. Sixteen Power designed the engine for boats but I have to believe someone with deep pockets is already dreaming about installing one of these in their vehicle.
Full Stats:
Block:
- custom single-piece cast A356-T6 aluminum block
- 10 main bearings
Crank:
- Billet single piece manufacturing with big-block Chevy mains for increased journal overlap and stiffness
Camshaft:
- Billet single piece 3-bolt with full length gun drill
- nine camshaft bearings
Heads:
- Production or aftermarket LSx Gen 4 or LTx Gen 5 cylinder heads
Intake:
- Production or aftermarket intakes
- XVI Power marine intake under development
Oiling:
- 6-stage dry-sump system
- 5 scavenge sections including one dedicated to the top-end
Cooling:
- Two stage sea pumps; 120 GPM raw water
- Twin circulating pump; 150 GPM of coolant flow
- Two engine coolant heat exchangers
- Transmission cooler
- Twin oil coolers
- Power steering fluid cooler
- Fuel cooler
Electronics:
- Fuel injected
- Twin drive-by-wire throttle bodies
- even-fire combustion pattern
Power outputs:
- 900 HP naturally aspirated
- 1200 HP naturally aspirated
- 1400 HP naturally aspirated
- 1600 HP supercharged
- 2000 HP quad-turbo
Source: Sixteen Power FB page and Engine Labs
MOPARfan
If I’d have the cash I’d put 2000 hp quad turbo version into a Silverado
swaptastic
That would be a wild combo. I hope someone actually purchases the quad-turbo version. I need to see and hear that.