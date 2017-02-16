4 Piston Racing’s 500 HP Naturally Aspirated K-Series

The team over at 4 Piston in Danville, Indiana make some serious powerful Honda engines. Take for example their 2.7 L K-Series inline-four built specifically for FWD drag racing. They reach 2.7 L by increasing stroke to 106 mm and bore to 90 mm. Inside you find a Winberg crankshaft, Wiseco pistons, GRP aluminum rods, and a 4 Piston CNC head capable of flowing 430 cfm. Once together you have an inline-four that is capable of producing 500 horsepower naturally aspirated and 10,000+ rpm (shifts at 10,600 rpm).

Source: Wiseco FB page and 4 Piston FB page