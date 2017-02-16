Mighty Mouse is Powered by a Supercharged K-Series

Many will recognize this Honda CR-X as “Mighty Mouse” who competes in World Time Attach Challenge. It was built by 101 Motorsports in Brisbane, Australia for driver Rob Nguyen. Each year the car has grown faster and more modified. The small car is powered by a 2.5 L K-series hybrid inline-four that features a K20A head and K24 block. Inside you will find custom Wiseco pistons, Carrillo rods and Kelford camshafts. For 2016 the team switched from naturally aspirated to forced induction dropping the compression ratio from high-13’s to 10.8:1. The Haltech Platinum Pro ECU and Rotrex C38-91 supercharger on 18 psi of boost gives the engine around 479 horsepower. Power goes through a Quaife sequential transmission, twin-plate clutch and OS Giken 1.5-way diff.

Rob finished 2nd in WTAC 2016 Pro Am class with a time of 1:27.6170 just slightly slower than Michael Sigsworth’s winning time of 1:27.4500 in his Evo 9. Below is a video of that run.

For more photos please view 101 Motorsports build album or Superstreet’s feature (full stats also).

Source: 101 Motorsport, JHH Racing and HP Academy