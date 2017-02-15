1946 Studebaker M16 with a Detroit Diesel V12

This custom creation is called the “Crudebaker” and was built by David Colvin. The project’s basis is a 1946 Studebaker M16 previously used for septic service. Under the body is a custom chassis built with International school bus axles in front and back. The custom chassis allowed him to install a 14.0 L (852 ci) Detroit Diesel 12V-71 V12. This engine produces around 450 horsepower and 1,290 lb-ft (1750 Nm) of torque. Behind the large engine sits an Allison four-speed automatic transmission. Listen as David explains how the project came to be.

Source: David Colvin