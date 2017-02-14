Cadillac CTS-V with a Twin-Turbo 7.0 L LSx Update

In our previous article Hot Rod Dynamics was putting the final touches on Jeff Hagaman’s 2011 Cadillac CTS-V monster. The factory 6.2 L V8 was tossed for a Tim Lynch built 427 ci (7.0 L) LSx V8 which produces around 1,500+ horsepower to the wheels thanks to two large turbochargers. The team’s effort has already paid off. Jeff set a world record the first time out with the CTS-V by going 190.35 mph in the half-mile. And you can expect that number to climb after a little more practice.

Source: Hot Rod Dynamics