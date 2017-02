Piloting this BMW E30 is German professional drifter Gerson Junginger. Long gone is the inline-four or inline-six and instead sits a 4.4 L M62 V8 with an Eaton supercharger taken off a Jaguar engine. Together they make a quite a bit of noise and power. The V8 produces 571 horsepower and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. Listen below as Gerson makes the E30 sing while at King of Italy Drift Supercup.

Source: BMW Kompressor FB page and Italian Supercar Video