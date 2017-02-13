Custom Reverse Trike with a Kubota Turbo Diesel

Head Turner Customs really enjoys building motorcycles with diesel engines. Their previous project was a AWD motorcycle with a hydrostatic twin-turbo diesel. Since then they have started another powered but this time is a reverse trike. The project started as a two-wheel motorcycle layout but after the it fell over it took three men and a floor jack to lift the bike up. The builder realized it was too heavy to be safe with a two wheel design and converted to a reverse trike layout. The bike sits on a custom chassis with a straight front axle from a 1954 Studebaker truck with 1932 Ford spindles. The trike is powered by a 2.2 L Kubota diesel inline-four with a GT-15 turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a dual stage CVT transmission that will allow 28:1 and 1:1 reduction.

Source: Head Turner Customs