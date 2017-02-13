Custom Truck with a Miata Chassis and Powertrain

When you find a Mazda Miata NA for $400 what do you do? If you are this gentleman than you remove the body and install it under a classic truck body. The owner was originally going to use a Ford Courier truck body but the rockers were too narrow. So he was able to find a Chevy five-window cab for free. The cab was chopped several inches and channeled over the Miata chassis. A Ford F100 bed was installed and covered in wood for $30. Up front you will find a 1953 Chevy hood and pair of fenders. The truck drives as you can see in the video below. There is still more work left to do such as working through the wiring harness which was left in a terrible state from the previous owners race modifications.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports (build thread)