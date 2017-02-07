Mazda 323F with a Turbo 1.8 L BP

The sixth generation Mazda 323F was a five-door hatch produced from 1989-1994 before being replaced by the Lantis. It is called the Familia Astina in Japan and elsewhere the 323F or 323 Astina. This particular 323F is from Poland has been heavily modified by the owner. The engine is a 1.8 L BP inline-four with upgraded forged Wiseco 84 mm pistons, forged Manley rods, and BP4W head with custom port and polish. It produces around 500 horsepower thanks to 2200 cc injectors and a Holset HX35 turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a VW 02M six-speed manual transmission via with a custom flywheel, Tilton twin-disc clutch and welded diff. In the quarter-mile the little red car went 10.897 sec at 136.7 mph (220 km/h) and 10.698 at 137.3 mph (221 km/h) which you can watch in the videos below.

Full Stats

Engine:

Forged Wiseco 84mm pistons

Forged Manley rods

BP4W head

Home made head and valve work (polishing exhaust ports, intake ports were just grinded, polishing intake & exhaust valves, matching gasket with exhaust & intake ports)

SOB->SUB conversion

Supertech +1mm HiFlow Intake valves

Supertech +1mm Inocel Exhaust valves

Supertech Double Valve Springs (74lbs) & Titanium Retainers

Supertech Valve seals

Gates Racing Timing Belt

Main & Head ARP studs

Mazda GTR Main & Rod bearings

Cometic Head Gasket

Mazda GTR Water Pump

AN10 engine breathers

Rev limiter set to 8,600 rpm

Adjustable Cam Wheels

Home made oil catch tank

50 mm Koyo aluminium radiator from Civic

Alternator, crank & water pump pulleys Rom Miata (Conversion to v ribbed belt)

Fuel:

SS fuel rail with AN inlets & outlet

Sytec external Fuel Pressure Regulator

Bosch 2200 cc injectors

2 x Bosch 044

20 L aluminium fuel tank (mounted on passanger side)

Alcohol

Nitrous

Intake:

HX35s

BOV Tial 50mm

SS net instead of air filter

IC 600x300x76

SS 3” piping

Custom Intake Manifold by MK2 VRT

VR Throttle body

OBX thermal intake manifold gasket

Heat shield for intake pipes

Exhaust:

custom Ram horn manifold

2 x WG TIAL 38 mm

2x Screamer pipes in front bumper

3” Exhaust pipe in front bumper

Electronics:

Ecumaster EMU

60-2 trigger

VR sensor on crank

Mazda Hall sensor for sync.

COPs with VW Coils

AG Stepper motor with peak gauges: oil temperature & pressure

Tablet connected to EMU via Ecumaster Bluetooth module

Shift Light

Flat Shift

LC

Drivetrain:

VW 02m gearbox

welded diff

PAR gear set (thanks to MK2 VRT)

CAE shifter (thanks to MK2 VRT)

Adapter plate (thanks to Racing Custom Parts)

Custom flywheel (thanks to Racing Custom Parts)

Tilton Twin Disk Clutch

Custom clutch discks

Big VW inner CV joints

Big VW outer CV joints

Custom axles

Custom hubs

Brakes:

Ferodo DOT 5.1 fluid

New copper brake wires

OEM brake lines in front and HEL braided brake lines in transparent red in rear

Front:

Mazda 323f BA KF spindles

Mazda 6 GG disk brake dust shields

Mazda 6 GG brake calipers after full overhaul and powder coated red

Mazda 6 GG TEXTAR brake discs 282.5mm

TEXTAR brake pads

Rear:

Mazda 323f BA KF spindles and hubs

Mazda 323f BA KF TRW brake discs

Mazda 323 BG GT brake calipers after full overhaul and powder coated red

Ford Probe II ATE brake pads (bigger contact area)

Suspension:

All suspension elements were sand blasted and powder coated black

Polyurethane bushings

Upper front and rear strut bars powder coated white

Polyurethane engine & gearbox bushings

K-Sport Coilovers

Wheels:

Front:

1. M/H Drag Slick 24.5/8.5 (7,9kg) + Centerline 15×8.5 (5,5kg)

2. Profil SSL 185/55 (8,3kg) + 15″ wheel (5,9kg) semislicks

Rear:

1. xxx 175/70 + 15″ wheel (5,7kg)

Body:

Astina rear garnish (bought in New Zeland )

Astina front badge

Hood, lamp covers , and front nose welded together

DIY Hood vent

Rear lamps in JDM style

Mazdaspeed oil cap (Gold and Black)

Valve cover painted red with VHT Wrinkle paint

Polycarbonate windows (except front)

Interior:

Eunos 100 digitals

Bimarco Cobra 2 bucket seat

Sparco 3” seat belts

MOMO 35cm steering wheel

Half of dash

Cut out inner parts of doors and rear hatch

