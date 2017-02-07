Mazda 323F with a Turbo 1.8 L BP

The sixth generation Mazda 323F was a five-door hatch produced from 1989-1994 before being replaced by the Lantis. It is called the Familia Astina in Japan and elsewhere the 323F or 323 Astina. This particular 323F is from Poland has been heavily modified by the owner. The engine is a 1.8 L BP inline-four with upgraded forged Wiseco 84 mm pistons, forged Manley rods, and BP4W head with custom port and polish. It produces around 500 horsepower thanks to 2200 cc injectors and a Holset HX35 turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a VW 02M six-speed manual transmission via with a custom flywheel, Tilton twin-disc clutch and welded diff. In the quarter-mile the little red car went 10.897 sec at 136.7 mph (220 km/h) and 10.698 at 137.3 mph (221 km/h) which you can watch in the videos below.
Full Stats
Engine:
- Forged Wiseco 84mm pistons
- Forged Manley rods
- BP4W head
- Home made head and valve work (polishing exhaust ports, intake ports were just grinded, polishing intake & exhaust valves, matching gasket with exhaust & intake ports)
- SOB->SUB conversion
- Supertech +1mm HiFlow Intake valves
- Supertech +1mm Inocel Exhaust valves
- Supertech Double Valve Springs (74lbs) & Titanium Retainers
- Supertech Valve seals
- Gates Racing Timing Belt
- Main & Head ARP studs
- Mazda GTR Main & Rod bearings
- Cometic Head Gasket
- Mazda GTR Water Pump
- AN10 engine breathers
- Rev limiter set to 8,600 rpm
- Adjustable Cam Wheels
- Home made oil catch tank
- 50 mm Koyo aluminium radiator from Civic
- Alternator, crank & water pump pulleys Rom Miata (Conversion to v ribbed belt)
Fuel:
- SS fuel rail with AN inlets & outlet
- Sytec external Fuel Pressure Regulator
- Bosch 2200 cc injectors
- 2 x Bosch 044
- 20 L aluminium fuel tank (mounted on passanger side)
- Alcohol
- Nitrous
Intake:
- HX35s
- BOV Tial 50mm
- SS net instead of air filter
- IC 600x300x76
- SS 3” piping
- Custom Intake Manifold by MK2 VRT
- VR Throttle body
- OBX thermal intake manifold gasket
- Heat shield for intake pipes
Exhaust:
- custom Ram horn manifold
- 2 x WG TIAL 38 mm
- 2x Screamer pipes in front bumper
- 3” Exhaust pipe in front bumper
Electronics:
- Ecumaster EMU
- 60-2 trigger
- VR sensor on crank
- Mazda Hall sensor for sync.
- COPs with VW Coils
- AG Stepper motor with peak gauges: oil temperature & pressure
- Tablet connected to EMU via Ecumaster Bluetooth module
- Shift Light
- Flat Shift
- LC
Drivetrain:
- VW 02m gearbox
- welded diff
- PAR gear set (thanks to MK2 VRT)
- CAE shifter (thanks to MK2 VRT)
- Adapter plate (thanks to Racing Custom Parts)
- Custom flywheel (thanks to Racing Custom Parts)
- Tilton Twin Disk Clutch
- Custom clutch discks
- Big VW inner CV joints
- Big VW outer CV joints
- Custom axles
- Custom hubs
Brakes:
- Ferodo DOT 5.1 fluid
- New copper brake wires
- OEM brake lines in front and HEL braided brake lines in transparent red in rear
- Front:
- Mazda 323f BA KF spindles
- Mazda 6 GG disk brake dust shields
- Mazda 6 GG brake calipers after full overhaul and powder coated red
- Mazda 6 GG TEXTAR brake discs 282.5mm
- TEXTAR brake pads
- Rear:
- Mazda 323f BA KF spindles and hubs
- Mazda 323f BA KF TRW brake discs
- Mazda 323 BG GT brake calipers after full overhaul and powder coated red
- Ford Probe II ATE brake pads (bigger contact area)
Suspension:
- All suspension elements were sand blasted and powder coated black
- Polyurethane bushings
- Upper front and rear strut bars powder coated white
- Polyurethane engine & gearbox bushings
- K-Sport Coilovers
- Wheels:
- Front:
- 1. M/H Drag Slick 24.5/8.5 (7,9kg) + Centerline 15×8.5 (5,5kg)
- 2. Profil SSL 185/55 (8,3kg) + 15″ wheel (5,9kg) semislicks
- Rear:
- 1. xxx 175/70 + 15″ wheel (5,7kg)
Body:
- Astina rear garnish (bought in New Zeland )
- Astina front badge
- Hood, lamp covers , and front nose welded together
- DIY Hood vent
- Rear lamps in JDM style
- Mazdaspeed oil cap (Gold and Black)
- Valve cover painted red with VHT Wrinkle paint
- Polycarbonate windows (except front)
Interior:
- Eunos 100 digitals
- Bimarco Cobra 2 bucket seat
- Sparco 3” seat belts
- MOMO 35cm steering wheel
- Half of dash
- Cut out inner parts of doors and rear hatch
Source: Mazda 323f BP+T Astina FB page via ESD reader Piotr