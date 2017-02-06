VW Jetta with a GSX-R1000 Engine

The guys that brought you an Audi A6 with a W12 and a Jetta with a VR6 and W8 just debuted their newest creation; a Jetta powered by a motorcycle engine. This fourth generation Jetta is now powered by a 1000 cc inline-four from a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R1000. The engine produces about 164 horsepower and is controlled using a Megasquirt ECU. A custom driveshaft was made to connect the output from the motorcycle transmission to the Jetta transmission. This allows the car to keep reverse. To drive the car the driver starts in 3rd gear on the VW transmission and after going through a few gears on the motorcycle transmission then shifts the VW transmission to 4th or 5th. The next phase involves a turbocharger.

Source: Punchbuggies Racing