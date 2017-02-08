Watch Randy Pobst Drive a VW Beetle with a Honda V6

This 1973 VW Super Beetle is built to compete in 24 Hours of LeMons. The factory engine was replaced with a 3.5 L Honda J35 V6 purchased for $249. With a good tune on the AEM ECU and some open headers the engine is producing 264 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Put that in a vehicle that weighs 1,800 lbs and you have yourself a pretty wild ride. Randy “The Rocket” Pobst decided to take the Beetle out for some laps and show the team and everyone else on the track that day how to drive. You can see he was running down everyone and took 14 seconds off the best lap time for the team.

Source: Randy Pobst FB page, GreenBaja1 and Grassroots Motorsports FB page