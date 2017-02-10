Chevy Nomad with a Duramax V8

This 1956 Chevy Nomad is called “Nomax” and was built by James Crosby Designs in Ontario, California. Under the hood sits a 6.6 L Duramax LB7 turbo diesel V8. To get the engine to fit the wheel wells were widened below the headlights and a custom recessed firewall was fabricated. The car rides on a fully independent suspension by TCI Engineering with RideTech coilovers. A set of beefy Baer disc brakes helps the Nomad stop. Usually with such a custom build the factory frame is replaced with an aftermarket or custom one but the Nomax project kept the original. However the chassis was reinforced in several locations to support the heavy engine and modern suspension.

Source: Forgeline and Doug Jenkins Garage