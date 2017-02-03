For Sale: Nissan 350Z with a 2JZ

This 2007 Nissan 350Z is for sale on eBay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with an asking price of $15,500. The factory V6 has been replaced with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that has been upgraded with 272 camshafts and solid lifters. It is fed by 1,000 cc injectors through a Walbro 450 fuel pump. The owner claims the engine made 544 horsepower on 14 psi (presumably regular fuel) and 598 horsepower on 17 psi and E85 fuel. The coupe has also has upgraded brakes and a Nissan 370Z LSD rear end.

Source: eBay