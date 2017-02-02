Building a 1967 Ford Wagon with a Turbo 4.6 L V8

After purchasing this 1967 Ford Country Squire wagon the original plan was to get the factory 390 ci (6.4 L) V8 running and drive it for a while but we all know how best-laid plans go.

The owner didn’t want to put money into a tired engine which would get replaced eventually anyway. So he decided to jump head-first into the project. A donor 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis was purchased to supply a new engine, subframe, front suspension and brakes.

The first and probably biggest modification was swapping over the Grand Marquis front frame. After measuring many, many times the old frame was cut off and the new one welded on with some 1/4″ plate to reinforce the connection point.

Once the new frame was in all the steering and suspension components were carried over. The Grand Marquis has a wider track than original but still works under the very wide wagon body.

Since the 4.6 L Modular V8 came from the same donor car that the frame did, it installed with no issues. The engine will be controlled by a Megasquirt ECU over the factory unit since it will be turbocharged.

The owner did not want to use an automatic transmission so he found a good deal on a 2003 Tremec TR-3650 fives-speed manual that included a B&M shifter, flywheel, clutch, and driveshaft.

The Tremec transmission was too big to fit in the factory tunnel so it required some trimming. It was installed using a full width transmission mount.

The owner had the driveshaft modified so it would fit the between the five-speed and rear end.

There is still some work left to do but it should make for a very powerful and unique wagon when completed.

Source: Modular Fords