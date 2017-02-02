Renault Kangoo with a Twin-Charged Mercedes Inline-Six

The Renault Kangoo is a light commercial vehicle sold in Latin America and Europe. They came with a range of gasoline and diesel engines with the most powerful only producing 95 horsepower. However two creative Swedish brothers decided they could solve that with an engine swap. They decided to replace the original 1.5 L dCi diesel inline-four for a 3.0 L Mercedes diesel inline-six taken out of a tractor pulling vehicle. The engine has a Holset HX40 turbocharger and Eaton M90 supercharger which help produce 400-500 horsepower. Behind the engine is an automatic transmission and Volvo 940 rear end. The video below is of the Kangoo testing for the Speed Weekend in Årsunda, Sweden on February 24-25 that takes place on ice.

Source: Bilsport.se