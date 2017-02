When this 1959 Autobianchi Bianchina rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 15 horsepower straight-twin engine. However ItsBenModified plans to upgrade the power plant with a Honda CBR600 inline-four that makes 100 horsepower. The micro car will ride on a custom chassis and narrowed 1993 Miata suspension. Listen as the builder explains the project since the previous update.

Source: ItsBenModified