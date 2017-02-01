Viking T6 Mower with a LS1

In 2014 Honda set a world record for fastest mower by going 187 km/h (116.1 mph) but German company Viking was determined to beat it. They turned to racing company Norwegian Speed Factory to turn one of their T6 mowers into a world record breaker. To handle that level of speed they needed a custom tube chassis and independent suspension. Then they stuffed a 5.7 L LS1 V8 up front that produces 408 horsepower and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft) of torque. Behind that sits a TH400 automatic transmission and BMW rear end with a Quaife differential. Although it shares very little with the typical T6 model, it still has the components needed to cut grass. The Viking team set the record at 215 km/h (133.5 mph) even on a wet track with fog.

Source: Viking and Worlds Fastest Viking FB page