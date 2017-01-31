Studebaker Truck with a Turbo Diesel

This 1952 Studebaker truck is riding on a 1998 Dodge chassis. It is currently powered by a Cummins 5.9 L 12v inline-six diesel with a single turbo and nitrous system. The engine is making arouind 440 horsepower and 1,090 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The transmission is a Dodge NV4500 five-speed manual. In the video below the owner was hoping to reach into the 12’s but the transmission and nitrous system were having problems. Even with that and leaving in 2nd gear the truck managed a 13.6 sec pass.

Source: 1320Video and Gary Stepke