1969 Camaro with a supercharged LSA V8

This 1969 Camaro called “Lou’s Change” was built by V8 Speed & Resto Shop in Red Bud, Illinois. The muscle car is now powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8. The engine produces about 700+ horsepower thanks to the factory supercharger, some head work and an upgraded camshaft. Behind the engine sits a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Currie 9″ rear end. For suspension upgrades the team turned to Detroit Speed for one of their first generation Camaro hydroformed subframe and IFS. They also used their QUADRALink 4-link suspension out back. I am not sure who “Lou” is I am sure he has a really nice Camaro.

Final completion video



First video including all 31 in playlist



Source: V8TV Show (project page with build photos and videos)