Subaru WRX with a RB26

1 Comment

Subaru WRX with a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six

This unique 2012 Subaru WRX was built by Schmuck Built and FAST of West Chester for owner Austin Barnett of Billetworkz. As you can see from the photos the flat-four is no longer in the engine bay. Instead there is a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six taken from a R34 connected to a Borg Warner EFR 9174 turbocharger. The car is still AWD using the R34 six-speed manual transmission. Judging by the reaction the project received at the Philadelphia Auto Show we will be seeing a lot more of it.

Subaru WRX with a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six

Subaru WRX with a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six

Subaru WRX with a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six

Subaru WRX with a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six

Source: Austin Barnett via Crossbred Nation

Posted in:

One Comment

  1. MOPARfan

    So since it has Skyline GT-R engine and transmission, would it be correct to say that it’s a Subaru with R34 GT-R drivetrain? I’m just curious.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.