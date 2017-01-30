Custom 1967 Mustang with a Corvette Powertrain

Kyle Scaife is a stainless steel fabricator by day and a mad scientist by night. Kyle is building his own Frankenstein’s monster and just like the original story this creature is sure to upset the villagers. The project started with a rusted and incomplete 1967 Mustang which was gutted down to the body shell. Under that Kyle built and installed a custom tube chassis. The rest of major components would be sourced from a salvaged C5 Corvette. This would include its 5.7 L LS1 V8, T-56 six-speed manual transaxle, full independent suspension and steering. Kyle still has a long way to go before this monster moves but if you like unique projects then this is one to watch. You can follow the project’s progress @MustangKyle.

Source: @MustangKyle via Automotive Obsession