BMW E30 Wagon with a M60 V8

For the past two years Dean Ford has been converting his BMW E30 wagon into a drift machine. The factory engine was thrown out for a 4.0 L M60B40 V8 which produces about 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain has been replaced with a BMW 740 E38 six-speed manual transmission, Garagistic driveshaft connected to a welded E30 rear end. The suspension have been upgraded to E36 parts from BC Racing and steering rack from a Z3. Watch below as Dean takes his E30 wagon around Autodromo di Varano for the 2017 Drift Matsuri.

Source: @Dean85_drift_punks and Italian Supercar Video