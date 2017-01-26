Dodge Ramcharger with a SRT-10 V10

Burma Auto in Riviera Beach, Florida is responsible for building this unique 1992 Dodge Ramcharger. The factory V8 has been replaced by a 8.3 L V10 taken from a “2004 SRT-10”. I don’t know if that means a Viper SRT-10 or Ram SRT-10. Maybe a sharp-eyed reader can let us know. The engine was installed using 2004 Viper mounts with the passenger side just bolting in. The driver side mount needed a stand made from a modified 318 ci mount to fill in the gap. I wasn’t able to find anymore information on the transmission or rear end. Of course that doesn’t take away from such a unique project.

The craigslist ad linked in the BangShift article appears to be fake because the Ramcharger grill and bumper in the ad is completely different than the one from Burma Auto. The one photo of the engine bay showing the V10 was captured off the video above.

Source: Burma Auto FB page (build album) via BangShift