Widebody Starion with a RB26

The students from Nakanihon Automotive College (NAC) in Sakahogi, Gifu, Japan debuted their newest creation called “NAC Starion SPEC-D” at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2017. When the project started the class was looking to design a drift vehicle since the previous class built a time attack vehicle. They needed a cheap RWD vehicle so they used a student’s Mitsubishi Starion parts car. The class designed and built their own widebody and increased the fender width several inches. Since the factory 4G63 had already been pulled for another project they decided to use a RB26DETT from a R32 Skyline. Behind the engine is a RB25DET five-speed manual. Unfortunately the project could not be completed before the show.

Source: Nakanihon.ac.jp, Nac_Automotive, and SpeedHunters (more photos)