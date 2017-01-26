Geo Metro with a 460 HP Ecotec

This 1996 Geo Metro is for sale in Sierra Vista, Arizona with an asking price of $6,000 or trade. The factory 1.0 L inline-three or 1.3 L inline-four was replaced by a more powerful 2.2 L Ecotec L61 inline-four. These engines made 145-148 horsepower and 150-152 lb-ft of torque from the factory and were found in 2007-2008 Chevy Cobalt, HHR, and Malibu. However the owner has upgraded the engine with a Hahn RaceCraft turbocharger and PortFueler setup. Running on a lot of boost the engine put down 463 horsepower and 439 lb-ft of torque to the front wheel or wheels. The owner states the car is “very fast but not much fun for daily driving.” In the video below the car went 13.4 sec at 110 mph on street tires and low boost. The last run of the night was 13.5 sec at 122 mph.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift