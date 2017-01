eGarage stopped by Beau Miklethun’s garage to talk about his very unique 1968 Mustang. What makes it stand out beside the Gulf racing livery is the 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six sitting under the hood. Listen as Beau explains how the Mustang came to be and leaves us wondering what the “way crazier” project will be? For more photos of the project and the build thread please read our previous article.

Source: eGarage via OppositeLock