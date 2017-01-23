Building a Lotus Evora with a Tesla Electric Motor

Sasha Anis is the owner and founder of OnPoint dyno and racing services. Sasha believes the change to electric vehicles is coming and he wanted to know more about them with the goal of becoming a leader in performance electric vehicles. So he purchased a 2014 Lotus Evora as the foundation for the EV project. He chose the Lotus because of its light mid-engine layout and simpler electronics. Powering the car will be a 85kWh electric motor (360 hp) from a Tesla Model S and 32kWh battery packs from a Chevy Volt. Sasha and his team are reverse engineering the entire Lotus electronic system and writing their own firmware to run in a Motec M150 ECU. The ECU will control the all the Lotus components, DC inverter, charger, monitoring sensors and motor. You can follow the project’s progress on LotusTalk build thread or @OnPointDyno.

Source: OnPoint Dyno and Speed Academy via ESD reader Piotr