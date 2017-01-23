1968 Corvette with a Cummins 6BT

Ryan Lusk definitely doesn’t care what others think. He found a 1968 Corvette that had suffered severe rear damage from a collision. There was no intention of returning it to factory spec so it was back halved with a four-link rear suspension. It raced with a 396 ci big-block V8 until someone challenged him to go in a completely different direction. The Corvette is now powered by a built 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six connected to a 47RH four-speed automatic transmission and Moser rear end with 3.25 gears. The combo might seem weird but it won NHRDA Pro Stock Diesel Championship in Division 3 for 2009 and 2010. In the video below the car’s best time was 11.88 sec at 129 mph. For full stats on this project please see our article from 2010.

Source: Low Budget Diesel Performance FB page and VictoryRedColorado