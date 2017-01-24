Datsun 620 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ

If your day job is building amazing vehicles at one of the top hot rod shops in America then it might be safe to assume your side project will be equally amazing. That is exactly the case with The Roadster Shop’s lead engineer Mike O’Brien and his 1973 Datsun 620 truck project. See Mike is the type of guy who enjoys engineering the heck out of his projects such as his custom welding cart with a cantilever suspension. So just imagine that level of work but on a truck and you have an idea of how unique this project is. The truck is riding on a custom chassis with a custom cantilever suspension. Power will come from a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 with two BorgWarner S256 turbochargers sitting in the bed. The drivetrain consists of a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission connected to a Mustang Foxbody 8.8″ rear end with SN95 five-lug axles. Besides using a 3D modeling program to map every modification, Mike is also using 3D printing for custom parts and even augmented reality to visualize how the twin-turbo system fits in the bed. You can follow the project’s progress at Ratsun build thread or @3D_Magic_Mike.

Source: @3D_Magic_Mike and Ratsun (build thread)