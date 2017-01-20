Top Ten Articles of 2016

Thanks to our friends, fans, and readers for making 2016 our best year to date. With your support we were able to publish 487 articles and listened to your opinions and advice through 759 comments. I am looking forward to 2017 being an even better.

Honorable Mentions

Although these did not make it into our top 10 list, I wanted to mention them because they were great projects.

American Iron with Swedish Power



2010 Camaro with a Duramax V8



The Electric Ferrari



Ford Ranger 4×4 with a Cummins 4BT



Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ Update



Custom Land Cruiser with a 1UZ



Scion FRS with a 1,000 HP RB26 and Skyline AWD Drivetrain



Top Articles from 2016

10. Suzuki Cappuccino with a Turbo Hayabusa Engine



9. 1948 Studebaker with a Skyline Powertrain



8. 1937 International Truck with a LS6



7. BMW E30 M3 with a M5 V10



6. V12 From Two Toyota I6 Engines – Update 5



5. Custom Widebody Fiero with a 700 HP Turbo 4G63



4. Building a Pantera with a Twin-turbo 428 Windsor



3. Wrapping a Firebird Around a Prius



2. AWD VW Transporter Van with an Audi RS4 V8



1. Honda Grom with a Ducati 1199 Panigale R Engine

