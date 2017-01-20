Top Ten Articles of 2016

Top 10 Articles of 2016

Thanks to our friends, fans, and readers for making 2016 our best year to date. With your support we were able to publish 487 articles and listened to your opinions and advice through 759 comments. I am looking forward to 2017 being an even better.

Honorable Mentions
Although these did not make it into our top 10 list, I wanted to mention them because they were great projects.

American Iron with Swedish Power
1973 Chevy Nova with a Volvo 2.3 L B230FT Redblock inline-four

2010 Camaro with a Duramax V8
2010 Camaro with a Duramax LMM V8

The Electric Ferrari
1978 Ferrari 308 GTS with three AC51 HPEVS electric motors

Ford Ranger 4×4 with a Cummins 4BT
Ford Ranger 4x4 with a Cummins 4BT

Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ Update
RWD converted Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ

Custom Land Cruiser with a 1UZ
Custom 1976 Land Cruiser with a 1UZ-FE V8

Scion FRS with a 1,000 HP RB26 and Skyline AWD Drivetrain
AWD Toyota FRS with a RB26

Top Articles from 2016

10. Suzuki Cappuccino with a Turbo Hayabusa Engine
Suzuki Cappuccino with a turbocharged Hayabusa 1.3 L inline-four

9. 1948 Studebaker with a Skyline Powertrain
1948 Studebaker with a RB20DET Skyline Drivetrain

8. 1937 International Truck with a LS6
1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

7. BMW E30 M3 with a M5 V10
BMW E30 M3 with a M5 V10

6. V12 From Two Toyota I6 Engines – Update 5
V12 From Two Toyota 1JZ I6 Engines

5. Custom Widebody Fiero with a 700 HP Turbo 4G63
Matt Farah driving custom widebody 1986 Fiero with a turbo 4G63

4. Building a Pantera with a Twin-turbo 428 Windsor
De Tomaso Pantera with a Twin-turbo 428 ci Windsor V8

3. Wrapping a Firebird Around a Prius
1967 Pontiac Firebird body over a 2014 Toyota Prius chassis

2. AWD VW Transporter Van with an Audi RS4 V8
VW Transporter T5 van with an Audi RS4 V8 and Quattro AWD

1. Honda Grom with a Ducati 1199 Panigale R Engine
Honda Grom/MSX125 with a Ducati 1199 Panigale R engine

  1. MOPARfan

    The most interesting to me is the FirePrius or Priusbird or whatever. Because I still don’t get why would someone take 2 cars and make them into one to end with something that’s worse than the cars he started with.

