Top Ten Articles of 2016

Thanks to our friends, fans, and readers for making 2016 our best year to date. With your support we were able to publish 487 articles and listened to your opinions and advice through 759 comments. I am looking forward to 2017 being an even better.
Honorable Mentions
Although these did not make it into our top 10 list, I wanted to mention them because they were great projects.
American Iron with Swedish Power
Ford Ranger 4×4 with a Cummins 4BT
Building a RWD Hyundai Veloster with a 2JZ Update
Custom Land Cruiser with a 1UZ
Scion FRS with a 1,000 HP RB26 and Skyline AWD Drivetrain
Top Articles from 2016
10. Suzuki Cappuccino with a Turbo Hayabusa Engine
9. 1948 Studebaker with a Skyline Powertrain
8. 1937 International Truck with a LS6
6. V12 From Two Toyota I6 Engines – Update 5
5. Custom Widebody Fiero with a 700 HP Turbo 4G63
4. Building a Pantera with a Twin-turbo 428 Windsor
3. Wrapping a Firebird Around a Prius
2. AWD VW Transporter Van with an Audi RS4 V8
One Comment
MOPARfan
The most interesting to me is the FirePrius or Priusbird or whatever. Because I still don’t get why would someone take 2 cars and make them into one to end with something that’s worse than the cars he started with.