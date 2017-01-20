1968 Charger Wrapped Around a Modern SRT-8

If you want to build yourself a restomod or pro-touring classic you can swap out a bunch of powertrain and suspension components or you can do what Steve Mirabelli did and just swap the body over. Steve goal was to build his version of a Dodge Daytona clone. The project started with a 1968 Charger body found in Georgia for $1,500 and a 2006 Charger SRT-8 from a salvage dealer for $8,500. Then it was as simple as cutting and welding the classic body over the modern chassis. Obviously it wasn’t easy and there was a lot of body work required before it even started being swapped over. Although I recommend going through every blog post on the project’s website since it is so good, you can get an idea of the amount of work from this Facebook photo album. Now Steve has a classic looking Daytona clone that feels and drives like a modern car. The 6.1 L Hemi V8’s 425 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque doesn’t hurt either.

Source: Daytona Clone and Steve Mirabelli via Kamikaze Drift