Suzuki Samurai with a Rear Mounted SR20DET

There is not much left of the original Suzuki Samurai besides some panels up front but the combination still makes for an interesting project. The truck is called “Sammy Time” and features a custom tube chassis and 4-link rear suspension. Power comes from a 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four installed behind the driver in the back. Power goes through a 4:1 transfer case to all four wheels. Currently the engine produces 200 horsepower to the rear wheels and the owner is hoping to get 300 horsepower after a better tune. The truck was built for rock climbing and mud bogging.

Source: Fever Racing and Jonathan Maynard