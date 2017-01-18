Nissan R34 with a Viper V10

Unique Racing is a drift team in Denmark that comprises of drivers Christian Jæger and Martin Hjermitslev. We have written about Christian’s Nissan R33 with a twin-turbo Mercedes V12 before. Martin’s choice in drift machines is also a Skyline with an engine swap. However his Nissan R34 is powered by a 8.0 L Viper V10. Running off a Megasquirt 3 ECU the engine produces 500 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels. The drivetrain consists of a Viper T-56 six-speed manual transmission with a 1800 Nm spec clutch connected to the factory R34 rear end and axles.

Source: Unique Racing and Hjermitslev Motorsport