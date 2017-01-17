Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 7

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with another update. Since our previous article the builder has about 80% of the body work work completed and is working on seating, roll bar, pedals, and steering wheel. The custom twin-turbo V12 engine is receiving help from Nth Moto in Shakopee, Minnesota. The engine still needs machine work to square the deck and electronics. The goal is to have it driving in late summer.

Project Articles

Source: Reddit and Nth Motor via ESD reader David