Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 7

Garage F1 V12 From Two Toyota 1JZ I6 Engines

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with another update. Since our previous article the builder has about 80% of the body work work completed and is working on seating, roll bar, pedals, and steering wheel. The custom twin-turbo V12 engine is receiving help from Nth Moto in Shakopee, Minnesota. The engine still needs machine work to square the deck and electronics. The goal is to have it driving in late summer.

Project Articles

For more details and photos please view the articles below.

Article LinkPublish Date
Update 7January 17, 2017
Update 6July 8, 2016
Update 5February 15, 2016
Update 4September 27, 2015
Update 3April 3, 2015
Update 2January 23, 2015
Update 1December 11, 2014
Original ArticleFebruary 19, 2014

Source: Reddit and Nth Motor via ESD reader David

