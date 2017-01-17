Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 7

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with another update. Since our previous article the builder has about 80% of the body work work completed and is working on seating, roll bar, pedals, and steering wheel. The custom twin-turbo V12 engine is receiving help from Nth Moto in Shakopee, Minnesota. The engine still needs machine work to square the deck and electronics. The goal is to have it driving in late summer.
Project Articles
For more details and photos please view the articles below.
|Article Link
|Publish Date
|Update 7
|January 17, 2017
|Update 6
|July 8, 2016
|Update 5
|February 15, 2016
|Update 4
|September 27, 2015
|Update 3
|April 3, 2015
|Update 2
|January 23, 2015
|Update 1
|December 11, 2014
|Original Article
|February 19, 2014