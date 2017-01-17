1969 Dodge Charger with a Supercharged HEMI V8

This 1969 Dodge Charger was built by Detroit Speed in Mooresville, North Carolina. The Mopar classic is powered by an Arrington Performance 426 ci Gen 3 HEMI V8 that produces 830 horsepower and 900 lb-ft to the rear wheels thanks to a 4.0 L Whipple supercharger. Backing that monster engine is a Bowler Performance built 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission controlled with paddle shifters. The car rides on a full Detroit Speed independent suspension with their hydroformed rack and pinion 1st Gen Camaro subframe up front and a QUADRALink four-link in the rear.

Source: Detroit Speeed (project page) and Smoking Tire