Building a Datsun 510 with a RB25

Originally this Datsun 510 project was only going to receive an engine swap and a few suspension upgrades but now involves a lot more. Most of the interior sheet metal was cut out to make room for a custom firewall, tunnel and wider rear wheel wells. This was needed to fit the 2.5 L RB25 inline-six, bigger manual transmission, Z32 TT rear end and wider rear 15×10 wheels. Instead of a few suspension upgrades the entire system is being replaced by a narrowed Nissan S13 with a steering rack conversion. The goal of the project is to build something different that challenged the owner’s skills while keeping everything under the Nissan umbrella. Although there is still a lot of work left I believe the owner is well on his way of accomplishing it. You can follow the build’s progress on over at @RB2510.

Source: @RB2510 via ESD reader Terry