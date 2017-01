Marco Svizzero stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off his 2008 BMW 135i M1 clone. Marco has upgraded everything on this BMW except the paint. The factory twin-turbo inline-six was replaced with a Dinan stroked 4.6 L S65 V8 that produces 502 horsepower. You can see more photos and videos of this coupe in our previous article.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage and Performance Technic FB page