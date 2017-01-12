1941 Willys with a LS7

This 1941 Willys was a full drag race car for many years until the owners decided to take it to Detroit Speed for an overhaul. The original tube chassis and Mustang IFS built for drag racing was replaced with a custom square tube version built by DSE with their X-Gen 535 subframe and IFS. The rear suspension was converted to their QUADRALink 4-link with DSE Swivel-Link anti-binding rod ends. Power comes from a 7.0 L LS7 V8 connected to a Legend LGT-700 five-speed manual transmission and Moser 9″ rear end.

Source: Detroit Speed (build gallery) and HotRod