1963 Volkswagen Bus with a Mid-Engine Big-Block V8

Mike "Hotrod" Rowan's 1963 VW Bus with a mid-engine 468 ci big-block Chevy V8

Mike “Hotrod” Rowan found a 1963 VW Bus in a field in Valdosta, Georgia for $275 and it only took six weeks to build what you see here. Behind the driver sits a 468 ci big-block Chevy V8 that produces 586 horsepower. If that isn’t enough he also has a 150 shot of nitrous. Backing that up is a Turbo 400 automatic transmission, a very short driveshaft and a Lincoln Continental rear end. The body rides on a custom chassis with air suspension and a shortened 1991 Astro Van front. Mike claims the van will run a 12.2 sec quarter-mile and is his daily driver.

Source: Mike Hotrod Rowan and 1320Video

