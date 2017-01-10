Golf Mk1 with a Turbo 1.8 L Sets European FWD Record

Adrenalin Tuning just set a new European FWD record with their Volkswagen Golf Mk1. The engine is a 1.8 L 20vT AGU inline-four with CNC ported heads and Boba-Motoring tuned ECU. The combo is good for 850 horsepower and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque running off 3.2 bar (46.4 psi) of boost from a Garrett GTX4202R turbocharger and E85 fuel. The powerful engine set the record with a quarter-mile time of 8.455 sec at 265.31 kph (164.856 mph). The power goes through a VW DSG DQ250 six-speed gearbox with a DSG controller from Adrenalin Tuning.

Source: Boba Motoring and Adrenalin Turning FB page