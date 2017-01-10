For Sale: 1995 Toyota 4Runner with a 2UZ-FE V8

This 1995 Toyota 4Runner is currently for sale out of Modesto, CA (95357) with an asking price of $25,000. The SUV now runs a rebuilt 4.7 L 2UZ-FE V8 with early 1UZ-FE rods (much stronger then later generation 1UZ or 2UZ rods). The drivetrain consists of a R150F 4WD five-speed manual transmission connected to a Marlin heavy-duty clutch and FJ60 front axle and Toyota 8″ rear axle both with ARB lockers and 5.29 gears. It rides on a 3-link suspension front and rear with Johnny Joint lower control arms and 1.25″ Heim upper control arms. Under that sits a set of 37″ wheels with Fox 2.5 coilovers on every corner.

Source: Toyotaholics via Yota Nation