For Sale: ICON Derelict 1950 Buick Roadmaster

Have you ever wondered how much one of ICON’s Derelict projects cost? Well we have an idea based on the $397,000 asking price for this 1950 Buick Roadmaster. The car is currently for sale on eBay and the seller lists an appraisal sheet with values for different pars of the car including $165,000 for design and fabrication. If you are unfamiliar with this project it was built last year and features an Art Morrison chassis, 7.0 L LS7 V8 producing 505 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque connected to a 4L85E automatic transmission.

Source: ICON Derelict For Sale FB page