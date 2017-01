Fever Racing has been swapping engines for over 30 years and to celebrate they are building the “World’s fastest golf cart.” The goal is to build a street legal golf cart with a twin-turbo 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 that produces about 600 horsepower. The team will use only Nissan parts for powertrain, wiring harness, and ECU. You can follow the progress on their Facebook page.

Source: Fever Racing FB page