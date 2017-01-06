1947 Chevy Truck with a 6.7 L Cummins Inline-Six

Tonka know for their toy trucks decided to celebrate their 70th anniversary by building a slightly larger version. This 1947 Chevy truck was restored by Dave’s Garage in Simi Valley, California. Under the hood sits Cummins latest B-series 6.7 L inline-six. Depending on which year it was manufactured it will produce anywhere from 350-384 horsepower and 610-900 lb-ft of torque on factory specs. The cab rides on a TCI Engineering chassis with a custom wood bed made by Bed Wood and Parts. The truck will spend 2017 traveling around the country impressing both adults and children.

Source: Dave’s Garage, Fleming Metal Fabricators and ScottieDTV