1968 Chevy Van with a Cummins 4BT

This 1968 Chevy Van is for sale out of Bernville, Pennsylvania with an asking price of $7,000 OBO or $4,500 OBO minus engine and transmission. Of course why would anyone want it without the engine because that’s the best part. The original inline-six of V8 has been replaced with a 3.9 Cummins 4BT turbo diesel inline-four. That is connected to the factory three-speed transmission with a Borg Warner overdrive and 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Jalopnik