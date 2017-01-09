1998 Viper with a Blown Chevy V8

This 1998 Dodge Viper (VIN# 1B3ER65E4WV401194) rolled out of the factory with a 8.0 L V10 and six-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately the next year (1999) it suffered a collision that resulted in it being salvaged. Some point after that the Viper was purchased to be rebuilt into a drag race car. Powering the beast is a 427 ci big-block Chevy V8 with a BDS 6-71 supercharger sticking out of the hood. Together with two Holley 750 carburetors the engine produces 850 horsepower. Backing that power up is a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission and shortened Dana 60 rear with 4.10 gears.

Source: eBay via BangShift