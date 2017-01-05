For Sale: 1991 Civic with a Mitsubishi V6 in Back

If you look under the hood on this 1991 Honda Civic hatchback you will not find a 1.5 L inline-four. Instead you will find a 12 gallon fuel cell because the engine has been moved to the back of the car. Lifting the rear hatch you will see a naturally aspirated 3.0 L 6G72 V6 from a Mitsubishi 3000GT connected to a five-speed manual transmission. If you are interested in making this your next project car it is being sold in Columbus, Ohio with an asking price for $2,000 OBO.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Grassroots Motorsports